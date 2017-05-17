Burglars hit multiple homes in Valley Grande community

The Valley Grande community has been hit hard in recent days by burglars. The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the suspects have hit three homes and one car in the last five days.

Some of the items allegedly stolen included TVs, electronics, and a gun.

The crimes happened in broad daylight at residences on Highway 22 while the homeowners were at work.

No one was hurt in the burglaries, and, as of now, no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.