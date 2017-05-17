Does it Work: Magic Tracks

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

Magic Tracks is a glow-in-the-dark, bendable racetrack that allows kids ages 3 and up, to shape the track as cars travel along the track.

Magic Tracks is a glow-in-the-dark, bendable racetrack that allows kids ages 3 and up, to shape the track as cars travel along the track.

Magic Tracks is a glow-in-the-dark, bendable racetrack that allows kids ages 3 and up, to shape the track as cars travel along it.

Magic Tracks claims to be completely customizable. The track pieces glow in the dark and bend and curve in any direction.

You simply snap the pieces together and adjust the track to whatever design you want. You can even adjust it while the cars are moving along the track.

The racetrack is an excellent toy that kids will love, and snapping the pieces together is simple. The bright L-E-D lights adds an extra dynamic that will only add to the enjoyment when used at night. Thanks to the tacks ability to bend, it was also cool to see the race car treat the track like a hamster wheel and move across the room.

There are a few downsides to Magic Tracks. You only receive a single car per set, and it requires 3 triple-A batteries that are not included in the box. Although snapping sections together is easy, it is also easy for them to fall apart or to create areas the cars cannot traverse, especially when creating ramps. Finally, the tracks barely glowed in the dark, a big disappointment when compared to the tracks seen in Magic Track's television commercial.

But overall Magic Track backed up enough of its claims for us to say yes, it does work.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.