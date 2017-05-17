Troopers clear crashes on I-85 SB near Waugh (Exit 16)

Alabama State Troopers say they've cleared two separate crashes on Interstate 85 near the Waugh exit (mile marker 16).

The crashes were southbound but affected both directions for some time.

A WSFA 12 News viewer shared a photo of one crash that involved an overturned vehicle in the median.

Troopers did not report any injuries. The roadway is no longer blocked.

