Troopers responding to 2 crashes on I-85 SB near Waugh (Exit 16)

Alabama State Troopers are responding to two separate crashes on Interstate 85 at this time near the Waugh exit (mile marker 16).

Details are limited, but Troopers could confirm the crashes are southbound.

A WSFA 12 News viewer shared a photo of one crash that involves an overturned vehicle in the median. Troopers said there are no reported injuries at this time. WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts reports traffic is moving slowly in both directions around Waugh and Pike Road.

Commuters should expect delays.

