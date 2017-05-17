Funeral home cited for improper body identification can continue operating during appeal

Tallapoosa County Circuit Judge Tom Young issued an order Wednesday halting penalties levied against Alabama Funeral Homes in Dadeville and its top operators.

This stay will allow the business to continue to operate while appealing an order served by Administrative Law Judge Randy Salle.

The order, served Tuesday, outlines the disciplinary sanctions imposed against managing funeral director Donald Phillips and Alabama Funeral Homes, which is owned by Carl Pritchard.

A spot inspection was conducted at Alabama Funeral Homes (AFH) in March. The Alabama Funeral Services Board’s executive secretary, Charles Perine, stated he observed two bodies in the cremation process that were not properly identified. Perine felt the violations were concerning enough to issue an administrative complaint against AFH and bring the owner and operator before the board for a hearing. Perine cited similar issues with AFH in 2015 and 2016.

The Alabama Funeral Services Board conducted a hearing with Alabama Funeral Homes and their top operators, Pritchard and Phillips, on May 8. During this hearing, Perine, who conducted the spot inspection of AFH, stated the violations he observed. The board’s staff and the attorney for Prichard and Phillips put on evidence, and the board voted unanimously to levy disciplinary measures against the Dadeville funeral home. The crux of the violations stem from issues with the funeral home’s cremation process that Perine observed during his inspection. The order states:

“Respondents are due to have disciplinary sanctions imposed in that they committed the following: Phillips and Alabama Funeral Homes (AFH) failed to maintain an identification system that ensured the ability to identify human remains in its possession throughout all phases of the cremation process, in violation of ALA. CODE 34-13-121 (g). A body was in the crematory with a metal identification tag that did not match the identification paperwork outside the crematory. Further, another body was in the processor without a metal identification tag or identification paperwork. Phillips and AFH Failed to cremate human remains in combustible cremation containers, in violation of ALA. CODE 34-13-121 (i). Phillips told Perine and Grogan AFH did not have combustible containers, but rather used thin boards.

Phillips willfully misrepresented facts regarding a matter under investigation by the Board, in violation of ALA. CODE 34-13-56(a)(2)(z). Phillips told Perine and Grogan he did not cremate either body at AFH during the inspection. Later, Phillips certified on the Cremation Identification Form he personally performed the cremation of [name redacted]. Phillips and AFH demonstrated incompetence by failing to comply with cremation procedures, failure to properly attest identity, and failure to properly document their action, in violation of ALA. CODE 34-13-121 and 34-13-56(a)(2)(dd). Phillips failed to be in full charge and control as Managing Funeral Director of AFH, in violation of ALA. CODE 34-13-112."

The order fines Phillips $6,500 and Alabama Funeral Homes $7,500 and suspends the business for 30 days. The funeral home would be on probation for three years after the suspension.

Pritchard and Phillips deny any wrongdoing, and their appeal lodges concern over the board’s unanimous vote to impose sanctions.

“The Plaintiffs further appeal to the Circuit Court because the board subjected licensees to unreasonable or wrongful interpretation of this chapter to such extent that is constitutes harassment of licenses. The facts of this case and the testimony of witnesses clearly show that the board only listened to the testimony of its employees, executive secretary Charles, M. Perine, and his assistant E. Denise Grogran," the appeal stated.

The appeal states the fines levied against the plaintiffs are the largest fines the board could impose, and closing their business infringes on their right to work, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs also stated their due process rights were violated due to a weightless burden of proof, which must be considered by the board during their vote.

The plaintiffs also requested a new trial before the judge.

No hearing date has been set.

