GW Long captures Class 2A baseball title

For the 14th time in the program's illustrious history, the G.W. Long Rebels baseball team is on top of the baseball world.More >>
Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.More >>
Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Former Auburn high school standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
