GW Long captures Class 2A baseball title

For the 14th time in the program's illustrious history, the G.W. Long Rebels baseball team is on top of the baseball world.

Wednesday, they defeated the Fayetteville Wolves (5-0, 8-0) in Montgomery to capture another AHSAA state championship to bring back to Skipperville.

The star of the day for the Rebels was senior pitcher Collin Searcy who was solid on the mound for the Rebels, throwing a shutout with 10 strikeouts to clinch the Rebels' first state title since 2013.

Searcy also recorded a no-hitter in the victory on Wednesday.

"My slider was working good," said Searcy. "We knew before the game that was going to be a big pitch. I had to make sure I executed it in the bullpen so I was ready for the game."

On offense, G.W. Long used 12 hits to score its eight runs. Cole Hatcher, Mackenzie Hicks, Wells Deloney, and Matt Snell each had two hits a piece for the Rebels. Jocks and catcher Bailey McDaniel each had two RBI as well.

Head coach Drew Miller earned his fifth state title with the Rebels. He won three as a player and two as a head coach.

"I can't explain how proud I am at this point," said Miller. "It's kind of cliché and easy to say, when you get to know the heart of these kids and you get to

love them a whole lot it makes things like this special."

Miller was asked where he ranks this team in terms of best teams in G.W. Long's history. He laughed and said that there might be a big fight in Skipperville if he tried to answer it, so he said "no comment".

