Greenville police initiatives making an impact

Greenville police continue to expand their multi-pronged approach to fighting crime through the launch of several new initiatives. From handling juvenile offenders, to implementing saturated patrols, the department is shedding light on different tactics that are geared at making a difference.

Police have been targeting certain areas of the city with concentrated patrols, creating a strong, constant presence wherever issues surface. It’s one of the things Chief Justin Lovvorn started when he took over back in November.

“We would select different areas of the city depending what’s going on during that time period, different crime rates in different areas, or just general traffic control that needed to be worked,” he said.

Officers will focus on that particular area and they’re required to ride through hourly and see if there are any issues that they will then immediately address and handle. It appears to be working, the chief indicated. Officers have already moved on to new areas.

“The areas we were working have really quieted down and we’ve not had the problems that we’ve had in the past,” Lovvorn explained. “We’ll do it if there is a problem with speeding or reckless driving, but primarily, it does focus on more serious crimes of burglary, vehicle break-ins, even if we have a problem with assaults or fighting.”

Another problem the department is trying to address is the growing number of teenagers committing crimes. Lovvorn has developed an alternative sentencing program for juveniles, which is a 20-hour program that spans four weeks. The teens shadow officers during that time.

Juveniles can be submitted to the program if they’ve been arrested and charged with certain criminal offenses. The judge can refer them to it.

“They would go out and do physical activity with our Tactical Operations Team. They would do a certain number of hours with scenario based training where we would put them in situations that we created to see how they handled it,” the chief said. “Then, we’d go back and suggest handling it a different way and see if the outcome works out better when you’re encountered by law enforcement.”

It’s designed to show the teens how different behaviors can produce different outcomes and prevent them from turning back to the things that have been getting them in trouble. The program is in the process of being approved.

Even without a criminal charge, parents having problems with their children can have them take part in the program once it’s up and running. At the end, participants write an essay on what they want to do with their future.

“It gets them thinking about what their future could be or that they have a future,” Lovvorn stated. “I’m trying to create a bond with the juveniles in this area that may be a little bit of a problem or a big problem and get them to know and spend time with the officers. They leave there know someone who cares about them.”

The chief says he is also looking to expand the department and help get new equipment for officers.

“We’re going to keep these programs going and get them started. I have future plans to expand the department and opening different aspects that we haven’t used before. I also want to increase our grant writing to try to get more equipment, things that we need that won’t be on the taxpayers,” he revealed.

