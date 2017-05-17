Concordia College welcomes new leadership and higher enrollment

The Concordia College Alabama Board of Regents announced that Dr. James Lyons will serve as the institution’s Chief Transition Officer starting this week.

The statement released said Lyons’ role will be to “provide leadership in guiding the college during the transitional period between presidents.” Lyons said he came out of retirement to take on the position, signing a six-month contract.

“I have failed at retirement three times now,” Lyons said.

He had come out of retirement twice before to serve as an interim leader at two other higher education institutions. He said, before that, he spent more than 20 years leading multiple colleges as president.

“Concordia College Alabama was an institution I had heard of a couple of times because it was on the list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but I had never been here or talked to anyone,” Lyons said. “I was intrigued by the mission to serve this primarily undergraduate student population in this part of Alabama, the Lutheran Church’s only historically black college.”

He said listening to the testimonials from the students and faculty on CCA’s website swayed him to take the position.

While Lyons said he does not have interest in being the permanent selection for the college’s president position at this point in his career, Dexter Jackson said he would consider the opportunity if the board wanted him to take it.

Jackson is CCA’s Chief Operations Officer, Chief Financial Officer and served as the Interim President after the former president resigned last June until this week, when Lyons accepted his temporary position. Despite an administrative setback, Jackson said CCA has managed to make major improvements in regards to the five-year strategic plan released last year.

“We’ve just completed the first year of that plan,” Jackson said. “We’ve been able to re-engergize.”

Jackson said CCA’s goal was to bring the number of applications up from the 2,800 received last year to 5,000 for the upcoming fall semester. So far, the college has received 5,913 applications and expects to surpass 6,000 for next fall.

Outside of enrollment goals, CCA graduated it’s first class of students to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing last week and has been approved to offer a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts next fall. Jackson also said this summer will be the first summer, since he started working for the college seven years ago, that CCA will offer regular summer school courses to students.

While Jackson and Lyons said there are always improvements to make, they said they are encouraged by the support from the City of Selma and the faculty at the college.

