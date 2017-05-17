South Carolina teen's death sparks questions about caffeine consumption

About 90 percent of Americans consume caffeine everyday, but questions are arising over whether a certain amount can be deadly. A South Carolina teenager’s death linked to a caffeine overdose has sparked a discussion among parents and physicians, how much is too much?

"It gives me something to look forward to in the morning,” said coffee consumer Leah Davis.

They don't call it a cup of morning joe for nothing.

"I probably drink two cups of coffee every day,” said Davis.

Some can't leave the house without the powerful stimulant. Chance Wagner openly admits to being addicted to caffeine.

“A pot a day and probably two or three of these,” said Wagner, holding up an iced coffee.

But when is that jolt of energy so many of us depend on dangerous?

"It causes blood vessels to constrict, it raises the heart rate,” says Dr. Howard Brazil, a cardiologist at Jackson Hospital.

Howard says caffeine affects all his patients differently, but he typically sees “mainly arrhythmia, palpitation problems."

This is a jarring reminder that caffeine is in fact a drug, after 16-year-old Davis Cripe died after consuming a large Diet Mountain Dew, a Café Latte from McDonalds and some type of energy drink.

"It's not to slam energy drinks, but what we want to do here today is make people understand that these drinks, this amount of caffeine and how it's ingested can have dire consequences,” said Gary Watts, Richland County, South Carolina, Coroner.

“Since the caffeinated drinks have emerged on the market, several years ago there's been an increase in the incidents of sudden cardiac death,” said Cardiologist Fadi Matar

Cripe's parents are devastated that something so readily available could cause a cardiac event.

"Parents, please talk to your kids about these energy drinks, and teenagers and students, please stop buying them,” said Sean Cripe, Davis’ Dad.

Parents in the River Region are sympathizing with the brokenhearted father and plan to talk his advice.

"Do not want them to drink it, they're terrible for your heart,” said concerned father, Grady McMath.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an average 8-ounce coffee contains up to 165 milligrams of caffeine, but an American Academy of Pediatrics study recommends adolescents not consume more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day.

