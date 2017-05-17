AUM, MMFA offer educational and creative summer programs for kids

School is almost out for the summer, which means tens of thousands of students in the River Region will soon have a whole lot of free time on their hands. Program coordinators say now is the time to get your kid enrolled in a summer camp or activity.

Summer is a time for having some fun in the sun, but for more than 30 years, AUM has been making sure students stay sharp while school is out.

"We will start our summer camps June 5," said Rebecca Williams with AUM Outreach. "They will run through the summer. We have seven weeks of camps and they are all education enrichment camps. We help fill that gap, that learning gap because you know if you don't use it, you lose it. So it strengths our K-12 system."

If you'd rather your child put down the books and pick up a paintbrush, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts has you covered.

"We have four summer camps this year. We're going to have three youth camps and that's for ages 6 to 12. And those will be throughout the summer, every other week. And you can sign up for a half day or full day of camp. And they will be covering a favorite of different mediums and techniques," Kaci Norman with MMFA said.

Studies show arts programs lead to better performance in the classroom. Beyond that, it's a chance for your child to express themselves in a new way, something they might not usually be able to do at school.

"A lot of times when they are in school, there's so much structure and there's emphasis on the course subjects that sometimes they don't get that opportunity to be creative and make their own art," said Norman.

Another program is the Cloverdale Playhouse. They announced their summer theater camps Wednesday, and they are urging parents not to wait to enroll their children.

The last day of school for Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties is May 25.

