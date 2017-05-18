AL lawmakers pass education budget early Thursday morning

It took until the second to last day of the session but lawmakers passed the $6.4 billion education budget early Thursday morning.

Despite four-year universities seeing their funding levels frozen, the bill passed without a no vote.

The budget will provide money to hire 152 new teachers for grades fourth through sixth. $13 million in additional funds will also go to help the state’s pre-k program and add more money for school basics like text books and teachers.

"It did take a while but the point is to get it right and I think we got it right,” Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, said. “Here again we passed the budget for the second time on the house floor today by a unanimous vote, I think that again validates that we hit the priorities and the needs to the greatest extent that we have the physical capacity to do so,"

The budget will now head to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.