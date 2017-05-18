AL lawmakers to continue debating redistricting Thursday morning

Alabama lawmakers worked until 4 a.m. Thursday morning before deciding to recess as they race against the clock before the session ends Friday.

While they were productive in the House, passing the $6.4 billion education budget and the autism insurance bill, they’ve been locked in a filibuster for days over a reapportionment bill.

The bill causes issues Democrats and Republicans have not been able to agree on. Democrats say the bill racially gerrymanders state voting lines.

"The fight is political, it's not legal,” Rep. John Knight. “We could draw a legal plan if the politics were not involved but that’s impossible and we found that out as we try to work on the plan."

Knight says Democrats will have more than 200 pages of the bill to read at length when they return at 9 a.m. The same thing will likely occur in the Senate which reconvenes at 7 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, the reading of the bill, if read aloud, will take about eight hours.

Federal judges ordered lawmakers to redraw boundaries after ruling Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor.

