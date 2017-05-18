Education budget, autism insurance bill pass, prison bill dies; What's next for the AL legislature on TIA

LEGISLATURE: It was a marathon day at the Statehouse as lawmakers worked into the early hours of the morning to pass legislation before time runs out. Lawmakers passed the $6.4 billion education budget early Thursday morning. Coming up at a.m. hear what lawmakers had to say about the bill's passage.

Along with the education budget, the autism insurance bill passed and the prison bill died. Reporter Michael Doudna was there in Montgomery for all of it and has the details coming up on Today in Alabama

THIS PLACE MATTERS: This month is national preservation month and signs are up all around Montgomery putting the spotlight on places people want to see preserved. It's part of a campaign called "This Place Matters".

Coming up Reporter Bethany Davis will show you a couple of places "that matter," get the stories about why they're important and show you what's being done to keep them in shape. ?

Woohoo! Futureview showing another round of isolated to scattered downpours developing this afternoon. We need it. pic.twitter.com/zjpXwAnQB9 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 18, 2017

ACQUITTED: A Tulsa police officer has been acquitted in the shooting death of an unarmed black man. The case sparked protests last year, and video of the shooting added to the outrage. Reporter Reid Binion has the details coming up at 6 a.m.

SILENT RIDE: The Montgomery Bicycle Club is honoring bicyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. The group did so by riding just under eight miles in silence. Photojournalist Corbin Wright talked to organizers about their mission and gives us a glimpse of the silent ride coming up at 6:50 a.m.

