Lawmaker: Prison construction bill 'dead' for the session

The state prison bill is dead according to the bill’s sponsor Alabama lawmaker Rep. Cam Ward, R-Senate District 14.

Ward says filibusters and opposition in the House ran out the clock on the bill, so lawmakers will once again leave Montgomery without a prison solution.

Federal court cases on the prison system are still pending which could cost the state even more money.

“We’re kicking another can down the road,” Ward said. “One day coming very soon I think a federal judge is going to look at us and say there is a big pile of cans that we’ve been kicking down the road forever and now we’re going to hold them and they’re going to be very expensive,”

Currently, a case on the state’s prison system’s mental health care is pending in federal court.

