Lawmaker: Prison construction bill 'dead' for the session - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lawmaker: Prison construction bill 'dead' for the session

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The state prison bill is dead according to the bill’s sponsor Alabama lawmaker Rep. Cam Ward, R-Senate District 14.

Ward says filibusters and opposition in the House ran out the clock on the bill, so lawmakers will once again leave Montgomery without a prison solution.

Federal court cases on the prison system are still pending which could cost the state even more money.

“We’re kicking another can down the road,” Ward said. “One day coming very soon I think a federal judge is going to look at us and say there is a big pile of cans that we’ve been kicking down the road forever and now we’re going to hold them and they’re going to be very expensive,”

Currently, a case on the state’s prison system’s mental health care is pending in federal court.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • Another round of premium hikes: blame Trump or Obama?

    Another round of premium hikes: blame Trump or Obama?

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:48:51 GMT

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

    More >>

  • States scramble to comply with federal ID law

    States scramble to comply with federal ID law

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:41 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:41:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:41 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:41:46 GMT
    As a deadline approaches on the federal REAL ID Act, lawmakers across the country have been scrambling for legislative fixes so residents can board flights and travel without confusion.More >>
    As a deadline approaches on the federal REAL ID Act, lawmakers across the country have been scrambling for legislative fixes so residents can board flights and travel without confusion.More >>

  • Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate

    Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:41 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:41:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:41 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:41:41 GMT
    The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to inject new urgency into the stalled tax debate.More >>
    The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to inject new urgency into the stalled tax debate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly