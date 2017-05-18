UPDATE: All lanes opens on I-65 NB, near Hope Hull, after crash

Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound near Hope Hull, should not experience any further delays after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Trooper Jess Thornton says the two-vehicle crash involved passenger cars. It happened on I-65 northbound near the 159-mile marker and left both lanes temporarily blocked.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, Thornton said.

