This Place Matters: Spotlighting historical homes, places in Montgomery

Everyone knows a place that holds special memories or was the backd rop for a significant event. In honor of National Preservation Month, the Landmarks Foundation of Montgomery is joining the National Trust's campaign to shine a spotlight on those places.

It's called "This Place Matters", and signs are up around the city to show those places that matter.

“People need to understand that things are important even if they don’t have a designation,” explained Carole King, Curator at the Landmarks Foundation of Montgomery. “If they’re important to you and they actually have a place in the community, then it needs to be documented and hopefully preserved.”

The campaign helps raise awareness for the Landmarks Foundation's mission of preserving, interpreting and presenting Central Alabama's architecture, history and culture.

“We have such a rich history here, whether it’s historical or architectural, we’ve got a lot here in Montgomery,” King said.

Anyone can deem a place, a home, a building, or just a landmark, to be a part of the "This Place Matters" campaign. The Landmarks Foundation of Montgomery is heading it up and has step by step instructions here.

Rich Anderson has put a “This Place Matters” sign in front of his home on South Capitol Parkway in Montgomery. It’s currently undergoing a major renovation.

“This is a house that was built in the 20s and we are taking it down to the studs, taking out all the old systems, all the old knob, and tube wiring, doing everything back from the ground up,” Anderson explained.

“This house is kid of a microcosm of Montgomery history,” said Anderson. “it was built back in that boom of the early 20th century as a single family home. It was then turned into apartments around the time of the second World War. That happened a lot in Montgomery, particularly the old neighborhoods. We’re now taking it back down to a single family, from a triplex to a single family.”

To give folks an inside look at preservation in progress, the Landmarks Foundation is holding a "Renovation Happy Hour" at Anderson’s home at 19 South Capitol Parkway June 29th, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

It will be a chance to see a major renovation in progress and meet the. "fearless folks who are bringing the Capitol Heights home back from the brink," according to the Landmarks Foundation.

