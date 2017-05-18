Eric: Roll the dice

It was great to see a little rain on radar yesterday afternoon, wasn't it? While not everyone got wet, more did than we initially thought would. That's about as best case a scenario you can ask for in a pattern like this. Continued heat and humidity should be enough to ignite another round of isolated downpours later today before more widespread rain affects the area late this weekend...

TODAY: Our morning will remain generally dry but still very muggy as temperatures start their climb. Many will warm into the lower 90s by afternoon, particularly those that dodge the popcorn storms.

Coverage is expected to remain on the isolated side, roughly around 30%. However, ample instability will help healthier cores become locally intense with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heat and humidity stay put through Saturday with sparse rain coverage. By Sunday, thunderstorms will become more widespread in advance of a more substantial storm system. We are rolling with a 70% rain chance Sunday with additional rain possible into the early part of next week.

