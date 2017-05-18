Alacare Home Health and Hospice holding job fair Thursday

Alacare Home Health and Hospice is looking to hire caring, compassionate registered nurses. On Thursday, the company is hosting a job fair in Montgomery.

The job fair will be located in the Chick-fil-A inside the RSA Tower from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Representatives will be on hand to provide information on available jobs and signing bonuses of up to $10,000.

Alacare officials say those wishing to join the Alacare family will also have the chance to meet with agency officials face to face to discuss potential opportunities.

For more information please visit Alacare.com/careers or jobs@alacare.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.