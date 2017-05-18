Lawmakers approve bill to shorten death penalty appeals

A new poll shows that older white Americans are nearly twice as likely as African Americans to say they've saved enough for retirement, a new poll found.More >>
The Justice Department's appointment of Mueller follows weeks of questions about its independence from the White House and comes two months after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself because of his own undisclosed Russian contacts during the campaign.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have voted to give death row inmates less time to file appeals as they seek to trim the number of years that elapse between sentencing and executions.More >>
The state prison bill is dead according to the bill’s sponsor Alabama lawmaker Rep. Cam Ward, R-Senate District 14.More >>
