AL sets execution time for Tommy Arthur

The Alabama Department of Corrections has set an execution time for Thomas Arthur. He is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. on May 25 at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Arthur, now 75, was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker of Muscle Shoals and sentenced to death.

Arthur saw two trials end with overturned convictions before a third in 1990 reached a final guilty verdict. He asked the jury to sentence him to death, a move he thought would get him more time for appeals, though he has always maintained his innocence.

Over the following decades, Arthur has sat on death row and seen seven execution dates come and go because of court-ordered temporary stays.

Recently, though, Arthur has suffered a string of legal defeats in his battle to avoid execution.

In January the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a petition by Arthur and two other death row inmates challenging the constitutionality of Alabama's capital punishment sentencing law. In April, the Supreme Court again declined to hear his request to reconsider the appeal.

In late April Gov. Kay Ivey rejected his request for additional DNA testing on evidence in the case.

