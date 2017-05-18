Man accused of shooting into vehicle with woman, 3 children inside

A Montgomery man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle with a woman and three children inside, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Court documents indicate Jimmie Coleman, 29, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 3000 block of Merrimac Drive.

According to MPD, Coleman and the female victim got into a physical altercation and when the victim tried to leave, Coleman chased her vehicle down East South Boulevard.

Several shots were fired into the vehicle and the rear window was shattered, court documents say. The victim was in the car with her two children and her niece, ages 7, 9 and 11.

On Wednesday, Coleman was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond has been set at $20,000.

