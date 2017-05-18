Montgomery woman facing child abuse charges

A Montgomery woman has been charged with child abuse after documents say she injured a 7-year-old child.

According to court documents, Diane Denise Foster is charged with one count of child abuse.

The charges are related to an ongoing abuse investigation that began on Feb. 14 in the 2300 block of Mill Street. Documents say Foster hit the victim in the face several times causing injury.

Foster was taken into custody on Wednesday. She remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.

