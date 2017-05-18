Couple charged in string of Butler County church burglaries

A man and woman are facing multiple charges in Butler County after the sheriff says they broke into three churches and a hunting camp, stole different things, and then sold some of the items.

A WSFA 12 News social media post about recent burglaries led to a break in the investigation, according to Sheriff Kenny Harden. Information posted to WSFA's Facebook page about the crimes caught the eye of someone in another county who then called in with a key tip that helped identify the suspects.

James Waller and Christie Hughes Taylor have been arrested.

Waller was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, manufacturing of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, and fourth-degree and theft by deception.

Taylor was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance, manufacturing of controlled substance, possession of control substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by deception, and probation violation.

On May 5, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to Oak Valley Baptist Church after church members found that air conditioning units had been stolen from their old church, which is located right next to their new church.

Deputies responded and took a report, then started checking other churches in the area. They found that Bragg Hill AME Zion Church had also been broken into. A side door was damaged and electronic equipment had been taken from the sanctuary.

The sound system, keyboard, speakers, and an air conditioner were taken.

The churches are located several miles apart on Ridge Road, or County Road 54, in the northwest part of the county. Approximately $2,000 in items were taken from the two churches.

According to officials, the couple also burglarized Sweet Home AME Zion Church on Forest Home Road, as well as a local hunting camp.

The tipster who called in told authorities they bought air conditioners from the suspects.

A search warrant for their home was obtained, and Sheriff Harden says several more stolen air conditioners and ladders were found, along with a small meth lab.

A number of the items taken in the burglaries were recovered.

Anyone else who purchased items from the couple is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 334-382-6521.

