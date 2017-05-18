Watch Live: President Trump and Colombia President Santos Hold Joint News Conference

President Donald Trump and Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos hold a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Hardie, a multi-national company, bills itself as a 'Worldwide leader in fiber cement siding and backerboard'. It has annual revenues of more than $1.5 billion and 3,200 employees.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
A 73-year-old man is currently in critical condition after Enterprise police officers discovered a suspect beating him with a walking cane.More >>
A total of 10 suspects featured during Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
