Elderly man in Enterprise critically injured after beaten with cane

A 73-year-old man is currently in critical condition after Enterprise police officers discovered a suspect beating him with a walking cane.

On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Enterprise Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Grimsley Street on a call of someone acting disorderly in the area. Once inside the residence the officers saw the suspect beating the man with the cane.

After a brief struggle, the officers apprehended the suspect. Jzurih Khalil Flowers, 22, of Enterprise was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Flowers was taken to the Coffee County Jail following arrest.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries and he remains in critical condition.

EPD is investigating the incident as a domestic violence assault.

