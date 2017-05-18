State, dermatologists warn against 'drinkable sunscreen' products

Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A cloudy, muggy, and warm day across Alabama today as a few areas dealt with passing showers and storms. That trend will continue this evening as scattered showers and storms parade north through the state.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
A total of 10 suspects featured during Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made a huge economic news announcement in Autauga County Thursday afternoon, confirming that multi-national corporation James Hardie Building Products will open a multi-million dollar facility in Prattville.More >>
Despite the growing trend of drinkable sunscreen, dermatologists like Dr. Porcia Love said they do not recommend using it in place of traditional sunscreen creams and sprays.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
