First Alert: Scattered showers this evening

A cloudy, muggy, and warm day across Alabama today as a few areas dealt with passing showers and storms. That trend will continue this evening as scattered showers and storms parade north through the state. It may seem like someone is controlling the rain with a switch, so just keep an umbrella close by just in case one of these storms passes over your location.

The good news is rain activity will diminish after sunset due to the loss of daytime heat. Skies will clear out and look to be on the mostly clear side of things overnight. Despite clear skies, temperatures will remain pretty warm in the upper 60s.

Clear skies will carry through Friday so expect a bright end to the workweek. Temperatures will once again reach well above average limits in the lower 90s during the afternoon. A stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon but the good news is rain unlikely for most.

Rain chances will pick up this weekend thanks to the arrival of a new storm system out of the west. Saturday will start off mostly sunny but by the afternoon the threat of scattered showers and storms will grow. If you have outside plans Saturday I am not advising you to cancel your plans but you should definitely have a plan B just in case.

Rain activity will only look to pick up Saturday night and through the day Sunday as we look set on having a soggy back-half of the weekend. A few strong thunderstorms are possible but thankfully we are not looking a major severe weather threat. Through the weekend alone we could see anywhere between 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

