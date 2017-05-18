Consumer Reports: Sunscreens that offer the best protection and value

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Magic Tracks is a glow-in-the-dark, bendable racetrack that allows kids ages 3 and up, to shape the track as cars travel along the track.

Magic Tracks is a glow-in-the-dark, bendable racetrack that allows kids ages 3 and up, to shape the track as cars travel along the track.

Your Android phone camera can soon use the upcoming Google Lens to perform visual searches.

Your Android phone camera can soon use the upcoming Google Lens to perform visual searches.

As summer approaches, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. For the fifth year in a row, Consumer Reports finds some sunscreens failed during testing to provide the level of protection promised on the package.

In fact, of the 58 products in CR's ratings, 20 tested at less than half of their labeled SPF number.

Consumer Reports' extensive testing found a number of sunscreens that provide solid protection against sunburn, skin cancer, and wrinkles, and are also a good value.

Consumer Reports says one brand that did very well in its tests is Equate from Walmart. Three of its products are listed as best buys in Consumer Reports' ratings. Those include Equate's Sport Lotion SPF 50, Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50, and Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.

Other best buys, according to Consumer Reports, include Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+, and Pure Sun Defense Lotion SPF 50.

Consumer Reports says if you can't find one of its recommended products, choose a sunscreen with at least 40 SPF that contains chemical active ingredients such as avobenzone rather than one with mineral active ingredients like zinc oxide.

It's also important to use sunscreen correctly. Apply at least one teaspoon to each body part 15 to 30 minutes before going outside, then reapply every two hours.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.