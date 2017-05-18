Montgomery Unsolved: New leads sought after 24-year-old killed in ambush

Lamark Stinson’s family members will not rest until they know who took his life. The 24-year-old was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Montgomery neighborhood.

The 2016 murder is still unsolved and now, relatives, prosecutors and investigators are shedding new light on the case in the hopes of uncovering new information in the deadly shooting.

“He was a good person. He was good to his nephews and his sisters. He always did things for his nephews, took them places and went to sports with them,” said Stinson’s mother, Tammy Howard.

WSFA 12 News has been given special access to the case file, including never-before-released details, 911 tapes, and crime scene photos, all in an effort to drum up new leads in the investigation.

On Jan. 17, 2016 around 8:40 p.m., Stinson was with several friends when they dropped off one of the men at his home in the 1100 block of St. James Street, located near Oak Park. That's when shots rang out.

Residents were alarmed when they heard the heavy gunfire and quickly dialed 911.

“We just had a major shootout back here on St. James Street. They unloaded three or four guns. Somebody got shot. I heard them telling him to get up,” one caller said.

“Could you all please send all types of units, if possible? I think someone’s been hit. I’m not sure. I just heard a bunch of shots and I heard people screaming,” another caller stated.

Stinson’s friends fired back at the shooter, and they were able to get him into the car and get away. They rushed him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Lamark was out with some friends. He had left his mother’s house. The last thing she told him was to be safe,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. “They pulled in and Lamark gets out of the car and as soon as he does, someone comes from the interstate and starts firing a weapon at him, striking him multiple times, causing his death.”

Authorities believe there was only one gunman involved in the ambush. A motive remains unclear, however.

“This is still an active investigation by the Montgomery Police Department,” Bailey said. “They’re still trying to follow up on information as it comes in. That’s why we’re asking the public if they have any information about this case, to please come forward.”

Stinson’s family has fought tirelessly to keep the case in the public eye. The pain of losing him is still very fresh for his loved ones.

“It’s been very hard on our family. We’ve been taking it real hard because we haven’t heard anything. No one has come forward on anything about details about this murder,” said his uncle Anthony Howard. “He’s a big figure as far as his nieces and nephews in our family. They really looked up to him. He did a lot not only for them but for his mom and his sisters as well.”

Now, more than a year later, the investigation is ongoing, but Montgomery police have exhausted a lot of their leads.

Family members say Lamark was caught up in retaliation over a necklace that was stolen in a nightclub.

“My son died for a necklace that wasn’t even his. It was a friend’s necklace, and they got into it over that,” his mother said.

“We’d just like to hear something and we’d also like someone to come forth if they have any information on what happened. We have friends that are saying a lot but no one has come with any details so our family can get some closure,” his uncle added.

There is an $11,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Relatives and authorities want the killer off the streets.

“They don’t get to celebrate the birthdays, the Christmases, the Easters, the Thanksgivings with their loved one. Lamark was special to them. He was their child, their brother, uncle. This community and this family deserves for this case to be solved and justice to be dealt with,” Bailey said.

“No one is saying anything, not even the people who were in the car and know what happened,” said the victim’s sister, Channaveka Howard. “We just really want justice for my brother. It’s really taken a toll on our family, every day crying and thinking about him and what it would have been like if he was still here. It’s just a lot.”

No other details on the suspect’s description are available, but investigators say there were people hanging out outside that night in the neighborhood. They believe someone saw him in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Detective Division at 334-625-2834. To remain anonymous, call the Secret Witness Line at 334-262-4000 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

“There are a lot of families dealing with these murders that are going on in the City of Montgomery and we’d just like to get this under control and get it solved," Anthony Howard said.

“We need some leads. We need someone to come forward. Someone, probably more than one person, has answers to what happened that night. There’s 11,000 reasons why they should come forward with the money we’re offering as a reward but more than that, they need to come forward for the sake of this family,” Bailey added.

