Tuskegee, Macon County leaders garner support for possible Leonardo DRS project

Just months ago, global aerospace and defense firm Leonardo DRS announced plans to build a facility in Tuskegee, if they secure a big government contract.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says there's a lot riding on Leonardo DRS winning the bid with the United States Air Force to assemble the T-100 aircraft here at Moton Field.

"This is something that could happen right here. I don't think we have had anything this major in quite a few years, possibly in as much as 20 years," said Haygood.

A decision as to whether they have won the bid isn't expected to come until between September and December. Since the announcement in March, Haygood and other city and county leaders have hit the ground running in an effort to land the project.

"We have gotten great support at the local level and state level. Recently I went to Washington and met with our congressional representatives. We are doing the background work. All of us recognize what it will do for the entire area," said Haygood.

As of March, the current unemployment rate for Macon County was 7.1 percent. With this area hungry for jobs this project coming through would create 750 high paying jobs and have a total investment exceeding $250 million.

"It is a tipping point generationally for this community. We have gone all out. This is our chance to develop retail and housing and all the accelerators that would go with a project like this," said Joe Turnham, Director Macon County Economic Development Authority.

Also top of mind is having a ready workforce. That's why they've already identified the value of having Tuskegee University and Auburn University in close proximity.

"This more than just a project. It is patriotic, economic, and historical. It is a different type of project," said Turnham.

They are encouraging those who support this project to reach out to their local law makers to push this effort forward.

If Leonardo DRS wins the bid the project would begin in 2019.

