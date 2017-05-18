Tuskegee, Macon County leaders garner support for possible Leonardo DRS project

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Just months ago global aerospace and defense firm Leonardo DRS announced plans to build a facility in Tuskegee, if they secure a big government contract.More >>
Just months ago global aerospace and defense firm Leonardo DRS announced plans to build a facility in Tuskegee, if they secure a big government contract.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
As summer approaches, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. For the fifth year in a row, Consumer Reports finds some sunscreens during testing failed to provide the level ofMore >>
As summer approaches, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. For the fifth year in a row, Consumer Reports finds some sunscreens during testing failed to provide the level of protection promised on the package. In fact, of the 58 products in CR's ratings, 20 tested at less than half of their labeled SPF number. ConsumerMore >>
A cloudy, muggy, and warm day across Alabama today as a few areas dealt with passing showers and storms. That trend will continue this evening as scattered showers and storms parade north through the state.More >>
A cloudy, muggy, and warm day across Alabama today as a few areas dealt with passing showers and storms. That trend will continue this evening as scattered showers and storms parade north through the state.More >>
A total of 10 suspects featured during Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.More >>
A total of 10 suspects featured during Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.More >>