Suspect identified, arrested in Montgomery homicide

A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday.

The Montgomery Police Department charged Larry McCall Jr., 32, with capital murder Thursday afternoon after identifying him as a suspect in the shooting death of Carl Barnes, 56. McCall was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility following his arrest, and he is being held without bond.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, MPD officers and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of W. Patton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. After arriving on the scene officers found a man, Barnes, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.