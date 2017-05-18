17th annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament holds kickoff banquet

The 17th annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament kicks off Thursday with a silent auction and banquet.

This years' key note speaker is defending National Champion Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

The Jimmy Rane Foundation has announced 34 new scholarship recipients, which is a record number, bringing the total number of scholarship recipients to 350. The 34 scholarships total to $813,000.

The extensive list of celebrities and legendary coaches for the event include Gus Malzahn, Frank Beamer, Vince Dooley, Gene Stallings, Bo Jackson and many others.

The Golf Tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Capitol Hill Course in Prattville.

