'Monkey' email leads to emotional night in the legislature

Trump has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president.More >>
Trump has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.More >>
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The penultimate legislative day of this year's session turned into an emotional one for house lawmakers.More >>
The penultimate legislative day of this year's session turned into an emotional one for house lawmakers.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
A boy wrote a note to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown admitting to taking a pen and a nut from the Capitol.More >>
A boy wrote a note to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown admitting to taking a pen and a nut from the Capitol.More >>
The most pedestrian visited area in downtown Montgomery has been re-routed. Viewers reached out to WSFA 12 News, expressing concern and confusion over a new intersection outside Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery's Public Works Director wants to meet at the mound if you will and get one thing straight.More >>
The most pedestrian visited area in downtown Montgomery has been re-routed. Viewers reached out to WSFA 12 News, expressing concern and confusion over a new intersection outside Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery's Public Works Director wants to meet at the mound if you will and get one thing straight.More >>