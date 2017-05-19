Last confederate-era monument in NOLA to be removed; We'll show you the scene on TIA

NOLA MONUMENTS: Preps are underway to remove the last of four confederate-era monuments in New Orleans. According to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the city is still deciding what to do with the areas where the statues once stood. Raycom News Network reporter Rob Krieger has the latest coming up at 6 a.m.

BIKE TO WORK DAY: It's Bike to Work Day and cities around the country are encouraging residents to hit the road on their bikes, instead of their cars. Reporter Bethany Davis is in downtown Montgomery this morning where she'll talk with the Montgomery Bicycle Club about biking, biking to work, and the challenges those who bike regularly face in this community.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast and if we could see rain this weekend, coming up on Today in Alabama

RUSSIA AND TRUMP: The president is not pleased that a special counsel has been appointed in the Russian investigation. During a joint news conference with the Colombian president, President Trump denied he ever colluded with Russia. Hear what he had to say coming up at 6:30 a.m.

LEGISLATURE: It's a race to the finish line but it's not moving very fast. Friday is the last day of the session and if bills don't pass, they will die. Reporter Michael Doudna has more coming up at 6:30 a.m.

DRINKABLE SUNSCREEN: Summer is approaching and many of us will start stocking up on sunscreen.There are many options available including the growing trend of drinkable sunscreens. Coming up at 6:35 a.m. we'll tell you what dermatologists say about drinkable sunscreens and why they aren't recommended.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.