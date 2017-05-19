National Bike to Work Day encourages fitness and environmental friendliness

Friday is National Bike to Work Day, part of the League of American Cyclists’ National Bike Month. The idea is to prove that commuting on your bike will positively affect your community.

The League of American Cyclists says biking to work will not only trim your waistline, it also saves money and lessens your carbon footprint.

“If every person would bike to work or shop once every two weeks, then we could actually prevent the pollution of one billion gallons of gasoline into the atmosphere every year,” said Deana Acklin with Montgomery Bicycle Club.

According to the League of American Cyclists, 40% of all car trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get where you're going. Acklin says the City of Montgomery has made a lot of strides to become a more bicycle-friendly place, but more could be done to make it

an even better biking community.

“Becoming more educated, is one of the things we could do, as motorists and cyclists,” Acklin said. “As motorists, just how do we ride with cyclists on the road, what precaution should we take, how do we pass a cyclists, what do we do when we encounter a cyclist on the street. And cyclists as well, how do we properly ride with traffic on our city streets”

For Bike to Work Day Friday, the Montgomery Bicycle Club is setting up an energizer station at the corner of Commerce and Water Streets downtown, offering free snacks and coffee for those who ride their bikes to work.

Learn more about National Bike Month, Bike to Work Day, and the Montgomery cycling community at www.mgmbikeclub.org.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.