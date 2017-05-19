New DNA test that could help you lose weight more efficiently

It's hard to know which diet will work best for you but now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.

Mary Ann Cucuzza has totally changed how she eats, after taking a DNA diet test.

"The results basically showed me every diet I've done for the last 10 years has been wrong," said Cucuzza.

Doctors at Age Management Optimal Health and Wellness Center in Tampa offer patients Pathway Genomics screenings. The results are revealing; they can show you how you should be working out, what vitamins you really need, even possible health issues.

What patients really like is pathway takes the guess work out of dieting.

Cucuzza always stuck to the popular low carb-high fat diet like a lot of women but now she's eating foods unique to her DNA dietary needs. She says she feels the difference.

"I have more energy, my skin seems to better, I'm maintaining my weight, so far so good," Cucuzza said. "It's my DNA, it's customized to me, so how could it be wrong."

