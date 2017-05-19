Eric: Storms died down Friday, reignite this weekend

What a light show last night! Powerful storms faded as night fell across central Alabama, but not before putting on quite a display. Our radar is dry this morning and will look a little more sparse into the afternoon. Consider this a temporary hiatus. Rain and storms will fire with increasing coverage as we roll into the weekend...

TODAY: Slightly less moisture in the air should help suppress afternoon convection across the area. Highs in the lower 90s will be likely with rain chances only around 10%.

SATURDAY: Moisture quickly increases again tomorrow and will aid in fresh thunderstorm development, particularly into the afternoon.

Unimpressive wind shear parameters should help keep storms sub-severe, but ample instability may be enough for a few stronger storms with gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Tomorrow's rain coverage will remain scattered versus widespread, but the overall trend has been slightly more aggressive this morning.

SUNDAY: Coverage of showers and storms will continue to increase into Sunday, which appears to be our wetter of the two weekend days. Once again, lackluster wind shear will be countered by moderate instability, allowing some of those storms to become locally strong.

Sunday is not expected to be an all-day washout, but the threat for waves of rain certainly appears to be there all day. Those with outdoor plans Sunday should consider a backup just in case.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern remains on the active side through the first half of the week for more rain possible. Behind the rain, temperatures will take a downward turn, resulting in highs in the 70s by midweek!

