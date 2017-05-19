Tiny homes, big fun at Lake Martin

If you’ve ever gone out on a boat a Lake Martin there are some huge beautiful homes along the water and some of them are for rent. One man from Birmingham decided to give folks another option. It’s new, and it’s tiny.

“When I was at the restaurant last year, I had a number of guests come up to me and day I have a boat but no place to put it and no place to stay,” said Herb Winches with Eagles Landing Tiny Home Community.

Winches had seen the tiny homes shows on TV and thought that could work at Lake Martin.

“We are absolutely the first tiny home community at Lake Martin.”

Winches own The Landing restaurant at Parker Creek Marina and the Tarzan Boat which is stored there too. So he decided to expand building three tiny homes right there on the water.

“They have all the conveniences of home. We have a stove, microwave, dishwasher, stacked washer, and dryers. I don’t think we forgot anything.”

With vaulted ceilings 13 feet high, it makes that 550 square foot home look a lot bigger. Plus overlooking the water are 144 square foot screened in porches. There’s plenty of room to sleep, with a queen bed in the master room and built-in bunk beds in the hallway. All the linens are provided and you can stock the fridge with whatever you want.

“There’s nothing you need to bring but a bathing suit and a good time.”

Those good times start May 22nd. If you want to book one of the three tiny homes you can do it almost entirely on-line. Here’s a link to their site with all the info you need.

