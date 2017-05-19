2 charged after stolen items, narcotics found inside home

A man and woman are in custody after investigators found stolen items and narcotics inside a home, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan investigators say, Steven Oliver Lawrence, 35, is charged with 11 counts of burglary third-degree. Lauren Elizabeth Lawrence, 32, is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the charges are related to a month-long investigation of several burglary and theft cases. Officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Coral Lane and found stolen items and illegal narcotics inside the home.

Bond for both Elizabeth Lawrence and Oliver Lawrence have not been set, according to police.

