2 charged after stolen items, narcotics found inside home

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday.More >>
One man from Birmingham decided to give folks another option. It’s new, and it’s tiny.More >>
A man and woman are in custody after investigators found stolen items and narcotics inside a home, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.More >>
What a light show last night! Powerful storms faded as night fell across central Alabama, but not before putting on quite a display.More >>
Friday is National Bike to Work Day, part of the League of American Cyclists’ National Bike Month.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>
