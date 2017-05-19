Judge revokes bond for rape defendant following 2nd arrest

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.More >>
Here are few ways to keep your bank account safer...More >>
More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.More >>
The controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act will make its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk after passing in the few remaining hours of the legislative session.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Elmore County Circuit Judge Ben Fuller revoked the bond of rape defendant, Chase Hughes following a second arrest.More >>
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.More >>
Another day, another arrest following Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line. As of Friday, a total of 11 featured suspects have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
