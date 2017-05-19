Judge revokes bond for rape defendant following 2nd arrest

Elmore County Circuit Judge Ben Fuller revoked the bond of rape defendant, Chase Hughes following a second arrest.

The Elmore County District Attorney’s Office requested Fuller to revoke Hughes bond in April after he was arrested for third-degree domestic violence, harassing communications in Montgomery. The motion states Hughes was reportedly threatening to reveal pictures of the female victim if she didn’t move in with him.

Hughes was out on bond in a 2016 rape and burglary case. The bond conditions of the 2016 rape case include not being arrested, wearing an ankle monitoring device, and avoiding contact with numerous people who could be affiliated with the case.

“If you continue to commit offenses while you’re out on bond, and your bond is not revoked, you will continue to see behavior like this”, explained Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson. “Every time we have come to court, there have been additional conditions put on the bond. Hughes has shown he is incapable of complying with any conditions.”

Court records indicate Hughes was arrested and charged with rape and burglary in October for reportedly breaking into an acquaintance’s house in Elmore County and raping them.

To date, Hughes maintains his innocence in all current cases.

