Alabama State Games to take place in June

The 35th Alabama State Games will take place in the Wiregrass from June 9 until June 11.

Athletes from all over the state will compete in Olympic Style games with the winners going to the National State Games in Michigan. Those participating in this year's event are excited for the games to begin.

Jason Perkins, Vice President of ASF Foundation explains, "We're seeing a lot of excitement. We're getting people calling and asking when the opening ceremonies are and how they can be a part. I like seeing the volunteers come in. They're excited to be apart again especially those that have been in the past couple of years. They want to be part of it again."

Registration in still open for all sports. Go to alagames.com to register.

