Controversial monuments bill passes, heads to Gov. Ivey's desk

The controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act will make its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk after passing in the few remaining hours of the legislative session.

Lawmakers passed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, with a vote of 68 to 29 on Friday.

The monuments bill protects any historic monuments, markers or street signs that are more than 50-years-old. In order for an item that is less than 50-years-old to be approved, a committee would need to approve a name changed or have the item moved, according to the Associated Press.

Opponents of the bill argued that its aim was to protect confederate monuments, while proponents say they believe it supports all state history.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.