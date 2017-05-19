Redistricting passes despite strong opposition from Democrats

Lawmakers voted on Friday to approve plans to redraw state district lines for voters. That legislation will now head to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk for her signature.

The redrawing of the voting lines came after a federal court ruled 12 of the Alabama's districts were racially Gerrymandered. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus were the defendants in that case and had opposed the proposed plans throughout the legislative session.

Democratic members said the districts were still racially gerrymandered especially with issues in Jefferson county.

For both the House and Senate plans, members of the Legislative Black Caucus said they wanted an even split between Republicans and Democrats in Jefferson County. The passed plans still give republicans one more representative in Jefferson County than Democrats. Because of that, Republicans would still have the majority in dealing with legislation specific to Jefferson county.

Democrats in both chambers asked for the more than 200 pages to be read at length, which took more than 30 hours combined of reading time.

Not only will the plans require Ivey's signature, they will also be the subject of court approval.

