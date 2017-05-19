Tuskegee prepares for 50th Annual Memorial Day Fly-In

The city of Tuskegee is preparing for its 50th annual Memorial Day Fly-In.

The gates at the Moton Field Municipal Airport will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be historic aircrafts, military fly-bys, sky diving demos and a panel discussion with some of the original Tuskegee Airman. Organizers say this is not only a tool to showcase the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, but encourage younger generations to keep these heroes' legacy alive.

Schedule of Events

May 19 – 20, 2017

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

Friday, May 19th, 2017

1. Tour

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m

Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center

The Legacy Museum

2. Welcome Reception

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

3. Candlelight Memorial Service

Awards ceremony / Dinner

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

Saturday, May 20th, 2016

1. Admission Gates Open

9:00 a.m.

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

Tour

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site

2. Posting of Colors

11:00 a.m.

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

3. Youth Luncheon / Legacy Flight Academy Open House

12:00 p.m.

Anderson Hangar

4. Panel Discussion with Airmen

1:30 p.m.

Historic Moton Field Municipal Airport

5. Fun at Moton Field

