Saturday full of fun events for the whole family

Got Saturday plans? You may want to squeeze one of these events into them.

The Prattville Farmers Market is set to open Saturday at 7 a.m. and will run until noon. Fresh, locally grown produce, goats milk soap, fresh baked goods, plants, fresh Prattville honey and more will be available for purchase at The Grove on Doster Road, across from Pratt Park and the Gillespie Senior Center. There will be live music and a cooking demonstration. Come out any Saturday between May 20 and September 16 to enjoy what Prattville has to offer.

The city of Tuskegee is preparing for its 50th annual Memorial Day Fly-In. The gates at the Moton Field Municipal Airport will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. There will be historic aircrafts, military fly-bys, sky diving demos and a panel discussion with some of the original Tuskegee Airman.

From Friday to Sunday, nearly 1,000 athletes and approximately 350 of their coaches and chaperones will compete in the Special Olympics Alabama State Games at Troy University. Athletes will compete in a wide variety of areas, including aquatics, bowling, equestrian, gymnastics and more. This year's event marks the eleventh time Special Olympians have competed at Troy. Saturday's events will begin at 9 a.m. and end when the last event is finished.

A 3.4 mile tour will start and end at the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery for the 2nd Annual Freedom Rides Bike Ride on Saturday. Ride for 90 minutes along the route, while stopping at many sites where history happened. After the ride the museum will be open for tours and gallery talks until 4 p.m. The ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. and costs $15 for adults over 26, $10 for adults between 19 and 25, and $5 for children 6 to 18. Museum admission will be charged.

Prattville's 6th annual Mayor's Bike Ride and 8th annual Touch a Truck event will both take place Saturday. The mayor's bike ride will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Upper Kingston Park for riders 8 years and older. Riders 7 years and younger may join the ride from the Chamber of Commerce. The ride will end at Pratt Park. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and more will be at Pratt Park for children to explore. Children can rev engines and honk horns and learn more about the vehicles they see every day. Admission is free for both events.

Help the City of Dothan Animal Shelter and Adoption Center by attending Bark in the Park Saturday at Eastgate Park. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy the family and dog friendly event with music, food, drinks, vendors and activities all can enjoy. The entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per carload.

The 3rd annual Angels of Change Benefit Concert will be held for one night only Saturday at 6:30 p.m., at the Hooper Academy in Hope Hull. Tickets are $7 at the door. The concert will benefit Easterseals Dogs on Call and Children's Miracle Network, with talent including Will Haynes, Jackson Capps, Hollye Horton and Charity Bowden, known for performing on the Voice.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.