Headland police search for counterfeit theives

Headland police are alerting the public of thieves using counterfeit bills in the Wiregrass. They're seeking help from the community to identify and locate the suspects.

Counterfeit bills were reported at the Citgo gas station and Dollar General, located on Highway 431. Police don't believe the incidents are connected. One suspect was caught on surveillance cameras inside of the convenience store and outside, leaving in a vehicle. Headland police investigator, Jason Myers said the suspect tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to buy candy at the gas station.

"The cashier noticed it didn't quite look right. The suspect ended up taking the money back from the cashier, walked out of the store and in the process the cashier thought about it called the suspect back in the door. The suspect walks back into the door gives the cashier the money and walks off," Myers said.

The other suspect is described as a young male. He's accused of trying to buy diapers and wipes at the dollar general with a fake $100 bill.

"She ended up taking the $100 bill, figured out it wasn't real. When she questioned the suspect he took off out the door," Myers said.

Police advise cashiers to pay close attention. Counterfeit money has been used in Enterprise, Ozark, Houston county, Dothan and Andalusia also.

"Look at it very carefully. Some of the stuff does look pretty good on these motion picture use bills if you look they have for motion picture use on the front and the back," Myers said.

The expression on the president's face on the bill is a little different as well.

"The other dollar bill we got from the dollar general just doesn't look or feel real at all," Myers said.

If you recognize the suspect caught on camera or have any other information regarding these investigations contact the Headland Police Department at 334-693-2222.

If you're caught trying to use counterfeit money you could be charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and face jail time.

