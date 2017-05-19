Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in Woodley Square homicide case

A photo from the scene of the shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the May 12 homicide of 20-year-old Jeremiah McDade, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Paris Moore, 26, was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation started just before 4 p.m. that Friday when police and medics were called to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on reports of someone being shot. When first responders arrived, they found McDade and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Authorities have not released any information on a motive, stating the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have a tip that could help the investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Moore is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. A mug shot was not immediately available.

