Gov. Ivey reacts to report claiming she's in poor health

Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.

"I'm in great shape, eager to work and am working," Alabama's second female governor, 72, said.

Ivey took some time Friday to respond to questions raised in a blog about Alabama politics that claim she was admitted to a hospital for stroke-like symptoms in 2015.

"There's no step too high for a high stepper," the 72-year-old said. "If you look at our schedule, it's pretty jam-packed. We're full and busy getting our hands around the activities of Alabama and see if we can't steady the ship."

Ivey said she continues to "work hard to tell the world that Alabama is open for business."

