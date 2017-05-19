AL Senate adjourns for 2017 regular session

The Alabama Senate has voted to adjourn for the 2017 session. The House continues working at this hour.

Sen Arthur Orr, R-Huntsville, moved to sine die. The motion passed, meaning the Senate is done.

With the adjournment, legislation such as the daycare oversight bill is dead.

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh said the daycare bill, which was an attempt to close a loophole that allowed some facilities to operate without inspection, had opposition that was not going to be fixed by the end of the day. He said he expects it will be back next year.

