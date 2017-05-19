Legislative session for 2017 officially over as Senate, House adjourn

The Alabama Senate has voted to adjourn for the 2017 session. The House has also voted to adjourn for the session, meaning the legislature's session is officially over for the year.

Sen Arthur Orr, R-Huntsville, moved to sine die. The motion passed, meaning the Senate is done. Less than an hour later, the House moved to sine die, ending the legislative session.

With the Senate adjournment, legislation such as the daycare oversight bill is dead.

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh said the daycare bill, which was an attempt to close a loophole that allowed some facilities to operate without inspection, had opposition that was not going to be fixed by the end of the day. He said he expects it will be back next year.

Before ending the session, the House handed out the "Shroud Award," a tongue-in-cheek award for the deadest bill of the session. The award went to Rep. Bill Poole's gas tax bill.

